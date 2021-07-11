U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,198 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of U.S. Silica worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

SLCA stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.