Ubiq Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,955.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.74 million and $21,955.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.54 or 0.06292754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.11 or 0.01459599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00395498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00146001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00620724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00408486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.69 or 0.00326327 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

