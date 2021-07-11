UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 19,420 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.50% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.