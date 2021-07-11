UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 80,121 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,797,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,121,000 after acquiring an additional 424,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.