UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.99% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.94. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $53.32.

