UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 79,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.19.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

