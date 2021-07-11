UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 30,299 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $21.50 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.