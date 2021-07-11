UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Weibo worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 289.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter worth $202,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $60.03 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.