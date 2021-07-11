UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 170.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 94,414 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

