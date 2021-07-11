UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of American Assets Trust worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $707,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

