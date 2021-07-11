UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Morningstar worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 8,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $253.02 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $147.00 and a one year high of $270.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $2,553,897.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,558,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,853 shares of company stock worth $56,751,335 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

