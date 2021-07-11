UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of United States Steel worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 583.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $16,817,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $3,351,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X opened at $24.54 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.