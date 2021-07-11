UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AWI opened at $108.95 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWI. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

