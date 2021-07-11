UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Service Properties Trust worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 44,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

