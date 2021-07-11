UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.48 Million Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Kura Oncology worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of KURA opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

