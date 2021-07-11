UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of IDACORP worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IDACORP by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $99.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

