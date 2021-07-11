UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.49 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Nordstrom worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13,501.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $3,035,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JWN opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.