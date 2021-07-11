UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.63% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NYSE IRT opened at $18.97 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

