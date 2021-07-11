UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Kemper worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

