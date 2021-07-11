UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $9.55 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $168,660,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $133,216,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $90,126,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNL stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.