UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Coty worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

