UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Shares in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 442,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Harpoon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HARP shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,435. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HARP opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

