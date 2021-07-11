UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Fastly worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $66,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,937.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,123 shares of company stock worth $11,125,371 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

FSLY opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

