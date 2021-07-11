UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NCR worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NCR by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,367,000 after buying an additional 136,072 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at $24,155,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

