UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,218 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of F.N.B. worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

