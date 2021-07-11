UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,732 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.30 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,968,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,846,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $39,957,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

