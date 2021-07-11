UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 38,602 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $44,322,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,728 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $28,531,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 286.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,556,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.