UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,294 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,878 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

