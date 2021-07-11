UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,698 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Bank OZK worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OZK opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

