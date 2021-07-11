UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,252 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

