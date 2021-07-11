UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 87,240 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,240 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Qurate Retail worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.7% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 191,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Permit Capital LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 75.1% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 1,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 696,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 237.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 over the last three months. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.67 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.