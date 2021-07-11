UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.65. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

UFPI stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 212,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,157. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

