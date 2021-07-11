Umbrella Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024860 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

