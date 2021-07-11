Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,470.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00160883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.90 or 1.00132273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.92 or 0.00949553 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

