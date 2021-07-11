Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $156,036.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00116313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,194.09 or 0.99894448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.67 or 0.00948496 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,219,445 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

