Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.92 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $28.92 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $6.95 or 0.00020462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00036105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00263816 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

