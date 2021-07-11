UniMex Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $47,438.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00117220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00161076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.15 or 0.99906601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00947321 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,061,656 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

