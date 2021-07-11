Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $164.66 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

