Unisocks Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,109.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $3,109.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for $42,480.13 or 1.23546633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00890096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.