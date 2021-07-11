United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442,806 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of United Microelectronics worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 378,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 820,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

