United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 5.1% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

NYSE URI traded up $11.26 on Friday, reaching $317.48. The company had a trading volume of 861,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.71 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

