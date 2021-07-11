United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for 4.1% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.65. The company had a trading volume of 199,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,475. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.96. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

