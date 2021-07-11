uPlexa (UPX) Hits Market Capitalization of $624,003.48

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $624,003.48 and $816.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

