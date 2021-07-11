Urus Price Tops $9.15 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Urus has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.15 or 0.00026961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $270,896.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.08 or 0.00898958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005426 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

