US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of US Ecology worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $12,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 214,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2,072.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

ECOL opened at $37.25 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

