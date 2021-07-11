Utrust Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $96.95 million and $3.97 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.00897732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

