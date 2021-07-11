v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Cap of $43.35 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $43.35 million and $1.39 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,243,923,799 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,315,335 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars.

