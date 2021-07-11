Vai Market Cap Reaches $83.97 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002607 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $83.97 million and $1.27 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vai has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00117371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00161646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,702.42 or 0.99764792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00958620 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 95,354,096 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

