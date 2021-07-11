Vai Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002555 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $83.67 million and approximately $610,809.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00117086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00159970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.42 or 1.00072553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.28 or 0.00958156 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 95,022,765 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

