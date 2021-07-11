Validity Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Validity has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and $757,607.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00008073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00305060 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,348,033 coins and its circulating supply is 4,346,919 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

